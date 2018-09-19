Audi Sport e-tron GT concept set for 2018 LA auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Audi e-tron GT

Audi Sport in March confirmed plans for a high-performance electric sedan which it referred to as the e-tron Gran Turismo, or e-tron GT for short. A shadowy teaser (shown above) was released at the time hinting at a very aggressive and sleek design.

During Monday's reveal of the 2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV in San Francisco, Autoblog learned that a concept of the e-tron GT will be presented in November at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show. The car in the teaser is likely to be the concept, though hopefully the production version will look just as good.

Autoblog also learned that the e-tron GT is being developed in partnership with Porsche, which suggests that the platform will be the J1 design debuting next year in the Porsche Taycan. This meas the e-tron GT should offer outputs reaching 600 horsepower and an 80 percent charge in 15 minutes made possible by an 800-volt electrical system.

2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

Audi's e-tron rides on a platform called the C-BEV and only suited for SUVs. Its 400-volt electrical system also means an 80 percent charge takes about 30 minutes.

Production of the e-tron GT will be handled at the specialist Böllinger Höfe plant near Audi's main plant in Neckarsulm, Germany, starting in 2020. The site is where Audi Sport builds the R8 supercar.

Before the arrival of the e-tron GT, Audi will launch a more coupe-like version of the e-tron SUV and an electric compact car. The latter will likely be a version of the next-generation A1 or A3. And in 2021, Audi will launch two small SUVs based on the PPE electric car platform it's developing with Porsche. It's all part of Audi's plan to have 12 electric cars on the market by 2025.