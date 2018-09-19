Ferrari provides first details on Purosangue SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Slide from Ferrari Capital Markets Day presentation made Sept. 18, 2018

Ferrari's new CEO Louis Camilleri on Tuesday provided a presentation for investors outlining the Italian firm's plans for the coming years.

Key among them is the introduction of an SUV, a vehicle Camilleri referred to as the Purosangue, Italian for “thoroughbred,” though a different name might be used for production.

The SUV was actually devised under Camilleri's predecessor, the late Sergio Marchionne. However, it won't reach the market in 2020 like Marchionne had envisaged as Camilleri wants it to be absolutely “perfect.”

The Purosangue will be one of 15 models Ferrari will introduce by the end of 2022 and will arrive toward the end of that deadline. It will be based on a new front mid-engine platform Ferrari is developing for its future grand touring models. The platform will complement a new mid-engine platform also in the works.

Both platforms will incorporate hybrid technology but the front mid-engine platform will also allow for the possibility of an all-wheel-drive system and two rows of seats for a maximum of four seats. The front mid-engine platform will also feature a transaxle transmission, specifically a dual-clutch unit, for better weight balance and packaging.

There aren't any specifics on the powertrain(s) just yet though we know Ferrari in the future will offer V-12, V-8 and V-6 options, some of them coupled with plug-in hybrid technology. The most likely bet for the SUV is a V-8 configuration as the V-12 will be reserved for Ferrari flagships and the V-6 will end up entry-level models.

Ferrari 488 Pista Spider

The Purosangue will also have a very low center of gravity for an SUV. In fact, Camilleri expressed his disdain for the term “SUV” during the presentation.

“That word, I do not want to hear it in the same phrase as Ferrari,” he said.

So why even launch such a vehicle? Apart from the obvious demand for high-performance vehicles with more ground clearance than what you normally get in a Ferrari, the automaker said it wants to provide a Ferrari driving experience across more diverse road conditions, particularly some of the rougher conditions you might find in China or Russia or the Middle East.