Ferrari Monza SP1, Mercedes-AMG A35, Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato: Today's Car News

Ferrari Monza SP1

Ferrari this week revealed the first members of a new series known as Icona in the form of the 812 Superfast-based Monza SP1 and SP2. The Icona series will draw inspiration from the most evocative Ferraris of the 1950s and exhibit an elegance that's been missing from the automaker's cars of late.

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the first of its next-generation compact cars: the A35 hot hatch. It features a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 302 horsepower and is almost as quick as the outgoing A45. As for the next A45, expect it to deliver over 400 horses.

Aston Martin is teaming up once again with Zagato to bring us another future classic. This time the basis is the already striking DBS Superleggera. In an interesting twist, Aston Martin will only sell the new model together with a DB4 GT Zagato continuation car, with the price for the package coming in at $7.9 million.

