Aston Martin teases DBS GT Zagato, will sell it with DB4 GT Zagato continuation car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Aston Martin DBS GT Zagato

Italian design house and coachbuilder Zagato turns 100 next year and will celebrate by working with one of its closest partners throughout the years: Aston Martin.

The two will collaborate on a new DBS GT Zagato based on the DBS Superleggera, a teaser for which was released Wednesday.

The teaser hints at a car that is thoroughly modern and barely resembling the DBS Superleggera on which it is based. Its creators say the car embodies the next evolution in Aston Martin Zagato design language, though signature elements remain such as a double-bubble roof and dramatically truncated tail.

It isn't clear if there will be any extra power from the DBS Superleggera's 5.2-liter twin-turbocharged V-12, but we're sure few will complain with the stock 715-horsepower rating.

1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

Just 19 examples will be built, though you won't be able to buy it by itself. Aston Martin will offer it together with a continuation example of the 1960s-era DB4 GT Zagato. The original DB4 GT Zagato was also built in a 19-car run. It was developed as a response to a need for a lighter version of the standard DB4 GT for racing.

The price to own the two cars, sold together in a package known as the Aston Martin DBZ Century Collection, is $7.9 million. While that's certainly steep we'll remind you that a previous DB4 GT Zagato continuation car, known as a Sanction II car, sold in 2012 for $1.9 million. Given the increase in classic car prices since then, we can only imagine what the car would be worth today.

“As an engineer I would always say my favorite Aston Martin is the next one, but I have to say I’m struggling to think of a finer two-car garage than this,” Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer said. “With Zagato celebrating its centenary next year, what better way to celebrate this landmark, and the long-standing bond between our two great companies, than creating these 19 pairs of cars.”

Buyers can expect to take delivery of their DB4 GT Zagato continuation car in the fourth quarter of 2019. The DBS GT Zagato will start delivery a year later. We should point out that only the DBS GT Zagato will be street legal, with the DB4 GT Zagato relegated to track use only likely due to it not meeting modern regulations.