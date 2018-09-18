2019 BMW Z4 power details revealed: More turbos, more power, no manual

Follow Joel Add to circle



BMW released powertrain and performance specifications for the 2019 BMW Z4 on Tuesday, nearly a month after revealing the new two-seat roadster at Pebble Beach.

Base Z4s, dubbed the Z4 sDrive30i Roadster, will be powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-4 with 255 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The base turbo-4 is related to similar engines found in other BMWs, including the 2-Series and 4-Series, but with 7 more hp and less weight to move compared to those bigger coupes and convertibles. Base Z4 convertibles weigh 3,287 pounds, according to BMW—roughly 400 pounds less than an automatic-equipped 2-Series coupe.

With less weight to move and more power, the Z4 sDrive30i will run up to 60 mph in 5.2 seconds. For comparison's sakes—or bragging rights—a 2018 BMW 230i does the deed in 5.6 seconds.

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

Those wanting more cylinders and more power can opt for the Z4 M40i, which has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 with 382 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Here again, the turbo-6 is borrowed from other M40-branded machines, but has more power in the Z4; the new convertible has 47 hp more compared to the M240i. That vaults the Z4 M40i up to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, compared to the M240i's 4.5 seconds.

Both engines send power to the Z4's rear wheels through an 8-speed automatic transmission with shift paddles. No manual is on the order sheet.

While the new 2019 Z4 has grown 3.3 inches longer, 2.9 inches wider, and 0.5 inches taller than its predecessor, the wheelbase is shorter by an inch. A wider track of 2.45 inches up front and 3.86 inches in the back give the new Z4 a more planted and aggressive stance.

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

The front suspension is a double-joint spring strut setup, borrowed from the 3-Series, with a five-link suspension in the rear. BMW has used aluminum for multiple suspension components ranging from control arms to swivel bearings to reduce weight that should provide more precise handling.

The more powerful M40i model features adaptive M Sport suspension, M Sport brakes, and M Sport differential. All are optional on the sDrive30i model.

Staggered tires wrap 18-inch wheels, while larger 19-inch wheels are available. The Z4 M40i can wear wide 275s on the rear tires and 255s on the front.

Active safety tech including forward collision warning with pedestrian detection along with low-speed automatic emergency braking is standard. Adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross traffic alert is bundled in an optional package.

The 2019 Z4 sDrive30i Roadster will arrive in March 2019, while the 2020 Z4 M40i Roadster will follow in the second quarter of 2019. BMW hasn't said how much the car will cost when it goes on sale.