British firm to build electric MG Roadsters





RBW electric MG Roadster

Converting internal combustion-powered cars to electric powertrains is all the rage these days. A British firm by the name of RBW is the latest to jump on the electrification bandwagon with its electric MG Roadster offering.

However, these aren't old MGs turned into electric cars—these are brand new cars. RBW has partnered with the British Motor Heritage to build new body shells and recreate the MG Roadster as a purely electric vehicle.

The company says it wants to secure the future of driving by creating zero-emission versions of historic sports cars. MG is certainly a good place to start.

Details on the electric powertrain are slim, but the batteries and other running gear will come from Zytek, a subsidiary of Continental. Zytek most notably provides components for Le Mans racers and Formula E.

It's unclear how much power the MG turned electric car makes, or what the estimated range rating is, but Motor Authority has reached out to RBW to obtain more information on the car and its specifications and we'll update the story if and when we hear back.

From the looks of the Roadster, the car retains its popular design—MG sold 520,000 of them—but we spy a few changes. RBW badging is present on the exterior, the headlights are trimmed with LEDs, and a modern gear selector sits where a manual gear selector would sit in an original MG. It also appears the Roadster gets an updated gauge cluster, perhaps fully digital.

RBW plans to build just 18 roadsters in 2019 and each will cost $130,800, including applicable taxes. They'll come in right- and left-hand drive and the company is now taking deposits. Those interested will pay $10,900 up front, but the figure is fully refundable until the customer test drives a production RBW Roadster. The first test drivers are scheduled for May 2019.

After the test drive, the customer can then decide whether he or she would like to proceed. If the answer is yes, delivery will take place in summer 2019. RBW also plans to build an electric Jaguar XKSS, so look out for that model in the near future.