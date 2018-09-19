Nissan, Mitsubishi next-gen infotainment to be powered by Google's Android





2019 Nissan Armada

Google's Android operating system will be at the core of next-generation infotainment systems from Mitsubishi and Nissan arriving on the market in 2021.

The Renault Nissan Mitsubishi Alliance announced Tuesday that future infotainment systems will feature the Android operating system to outfit its cars with a host of Google apps, which many users will already be familiar with.

By selecting Android as the future of its infotainment, popular features like Google Maps, the Google Play app store, and voice-control functions via Google Assistant will be embedded in the system.

Nissan and the alliance said the move to Android will provide "intelligent" and "customer-focused" apps for its cars. Each brand under the alliance will be able to craft its own unique interface and include specific features via a common operating system.

Not only will Android run infotainment, but the alliance will also integrate the operating system with its cloud-based systems. Called the Alliance Intelligent Cloud, the infotainment systems will offer secure connectivity and a platform for data management. Android will also facilitate over-the-air updates and remote diagnostics in Nissan, Renault, and Mitsubishi vehicles.

The alliance is the latest to announce Android as the core of its future connectivity and infotainment systems. Audi announced the move to an Android-based system last year, and Volvo has also jumped onboard.

Some automakers, namely Toyota and Daimler, haven't been nearly as thrilled, especially due to data collection and privacy concerns. Still, Android has proven a popular option for many automakers; Fiat Chryser Automobiles may also tap Google's Android for future infotainment systems.