Get renewable energy for your 2019 Audi e-tron





2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

Future owners of the 2019 Audi e-tron can be extra green with a new partnership between the automaker and Arcadia Power. Audi announced Monday it will join forces with Arcadia Power to support renewable energy production.

The collaboration can provide renewable energy for owners that charge their e-tron at home. Arcadia Power connects a homeowner or renter's electricity bill to a renewable energy project such as wind or solar without extra equipment. After signing up, users save monthly on electricity costs depending on a certain project's energy production. Thus, charging the e-tron at home can be doubly green with the renewable energy company.

"Wherever they live, Audi is proud to help provide a solution that lets e-tron owners invest in and support renewable energy," Scott Keogh, president of Audi of America, said in a statement. Currently, Arcadia Power has 175,000 subscribers in 50 states supporting renewable energy.

The 2019 e-tron is Audi's first battery-electric car and will arrive with a 95-kwh battery to provide an estimated range of 250 miles. When it comes time to charge the electric crossover SUV, Audi's built-in fast-charging technology will handle up to 150 kw that will recharge the battery to about 80 percent in around 30 minutes at specific charging stations. The rate is quicker than Tesla's Supercharger stations, too.

However, Audi's charging infrastructure pales in comparison to Tesla's. To change this, Audi will team with VW's Electrify America to install 500 fast-charging stations throughout 40 states and 17 metro areas by July 2019. Audi also said owners will receive 1,000 kwh of charging at Electrify America sites over four years of ownership to further sweeten the deal.

The battery pack and dual electric motors provide up to 400 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque with power sent to the rear wheels the majority of the time. The front electric motor adds power when needed to the front wheels, however.

Audi's e-tron is the first of three electric cars coming by 2020 and will reach dealers in the second quarter of 2019.