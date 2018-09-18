Ferrari Monza SP1, 2019 Audi e-tron, 2020 Cadillac XT6: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi e-tron quattro, in European trim, at San Francisco launch event

Ferrari's Special Projects division has revealed its latest creation. The car is a speedster based on the underpinnings of the 812 Superfast and both single- and twin-seat versions will be offered. Unlike previous Special Project cars that were either one-offs or built in only a handful of examples, the new speedster is expected to number in the hundreds.

Audi has finally revealed its e-tron. It's the first volume electric car from the German automaker and the numbers revealed so far look promising. Most interesting is the e-tron's very reasonable starting price of $75,795.

Cadillac's new three-row crossover SUV has been spotted again. The vehicle is expected to be called an XT6 and make its debut next January at the 2019 Detroit auto show. Potential rivals include the Audi Q7, Lexus RX L and Volvo XC90.

Ferrari 812 Superfast gets speedster treatment with Monza specials

2019 Audi e-tron electric SUV arrives with 95-KWH battery, $75,795 sticker

2020 Cadillac XT6 spy shots

Audi dabbles in $1,395 monthly subscription program

Saudi Arabia invests $1B in Tesla rival Lucid

Tesla opens its first in-house body shops to reduce repair times

Modified 2019 VW Jetta breaks speed record with 210-MPH Bonneville Salt Flats run

More features bump 2019 Nissan Pathfinder price to $32,225

2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon receives Mojave Sand package

City leaders pledge to fast-track electric bus fleets