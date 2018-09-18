2018 Ram 2500 Power Wagon receives Mojave Sand package

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



There's a new generation of the Ram 2500 on the way but the current one still has plenty of life left in it, especially if you opt for the off-road-oriented Power Wagon.

Fiat Chrysler's truck brand on Tuesday announced that the 2500 Power Wagon will feature a Mojave Sand package for 2018. But it will only be offered in the fourth quarter of 2018, and just 1,500 are planned.

Ticking this option will add a number of special touches for not much cash. The 2500 Power Wagon Mojave Sand is priced from $56,525, including destination, which represents only a $795 premium on the price tag of the regular Crew Cab 4x4 model on which it's based.

The main attraction is the Mojave Sand exterior paint. Previously the fastest-moving color on the smaller 1500 Rebel, this is the first time the paint has been available on one of Ram's Heavy Duty trucks.

Also included with the package are black wheels, a black interior, and the 2500's Luxury Group package which includes LED bed lighting, overhead console power heated/fold-away mirrors and a universal garage door opener. The Uconnect infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen is also included.

Powered by a 410-horsepower 6.4-liter V-8 engine, the 2500 Power Wagon is the most off-road capable truck in Ram's lineup. It's packed with off-road goodies straight from the factory, including 14.3 inches of ground clearance (thanks to a unique suspension with more than 2.0 inches of lift), front and rear locking differentials, an electric disconnecting front sway bar, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, and a 12,000-pound winch.