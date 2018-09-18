Ferrari 812 Superfast gets speedster treatment with Monza specials

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari Monza SP1

Ferrari on Monday presented the latest creations from its in-house coachbuilder known as the Special Projects division to loyal customers at a private event held in Maranello, Italy.

The cars are the Monza SP1 and SP2, with the “SP” in the name referencing the Special Projects division and the numerical component corresponding to the number of seats.

Ferrari hasn't released details to the public but we know the basis for each of the cars is the 812 Superfast. This means each is powered by a 6.5-liter V-12 mounted at the front and likely sending 789 horsepower and 530 pound-feet to the rear.

Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2

As for the exterior, it's clear the inspiration came from iconic Ferrari speedsters like the 250 Testa Rossa and 290 MM. We wouldn't be surprised if Jannarelly's Design 1, itself inspired by the 250 Testa Rossa, also played a role in shaping the design.

Unlike previous one-off cars from the Special Projects division, the Monza duo is expected to be built in a limited run spanning a couple of hundred cars, all of them likely sold already.

Hopefully we'll know more about them soon. Stay tuned.