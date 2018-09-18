Ferrari 812 Superfast-based Monza speedsters make debut, first of new Icona series

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari fans longing for a return of the elegance of the marque's early cars are in for a real treat as the automaker this week introduced a pair of stunners based on the 812 Superfast.

They're called the Monza SP1 and SP2, with the “SP” in the name referencing Ferrari's Special Projects in-house coachbuilder and the numerical component corresponding to the number of seats. Both are strict speedsters, and while their design may be retro the technology within is the most advanced in the Ferrari portfolio.

The Monza SP1 and SP2 were presented to the public at Ferrari's headquarters in Maranello, Italy on Tuesday, with loyal customers being treated to an early showing on Monday. That likely means all build slots, which we're told will be less than 500, have all been sold.

1949 Ferrari 166 MM Touring Barchetta, 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance

Inspiration for the cars came from iconic Ferrari racing barchettas of the past, not least the 1948 166 MM, and the 750 and 860 Monza. We wouldn't be surprised if Jannarelly's Design 1, itself inspired by 1950s-era Ferraris, also played a role in shaping the design.

The SP1 was designed as an uncompromising single-seater that offers a truly unique experience behind the wheel. The SP2, thanks to the elimination of the tonneau cover and the addition of a second protective screen and a second roll-bar, is a two-seater, thus allowing a passenger to enjoy the same thrills as the driver.

But without a windscreen, Ferrari needed a solution to enable owners to enjoy the cars without having to always resort to a helmet. That solution was Ferrari's new Virtual Wind Shield which has been incorporated into the fairing ahead of the instrument panel and the steering wheel. This deviates a part of the air flow to maintain driving comfort. Sadly, though, the passenger in the SP2 misses out.

Ferrari Monza SP1

The underlying platform is mostly aluminum but Ferrari has crafted the entire body out of carbon fiber. The cabin is trimmed in the same material with a natural finish to enhance the sporty impact of the design. Weight reduction plus a very low center of gravity result in a perfectly balanced driving experience with almost no roll, Ferrari says.

Under the long carbon fiber hood sits the same 6.5-liter V-12 of the 812 Superfast. Here, output has been dialed to 798 horsepower, up 9 hp on the donor car. Peak torque remains capped at 530 pound-feet. Driving the rear wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, the engine will hurtle the cars to 62 mph in 2.9 seconds and 124 mph in 7.9 seconds.

While the Monzas are likely sold out, Ferrari says the cars are just the first in a new and very exclusive series called Icona. These will draw inspiration from the most evocative Ferraris of the 1950s and are more than likely destined to be future classics. Ferrari makes no qualms about the cars being aimed at collectors.