Jim Caviezel's 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake storms into Jay Leno's Garage





A special 2014 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake roared into Jay Leno's Garage for a new episode. Actor Jim Caviezel is the proud owner, and he's turned the car into a rolling tribute for the fallen members of SEAL Team Six aboard Extortion 17.

Caviezel is heavily involved with the military and the idea to turn this GT500 Super Snake into a tribute came after he was inspired by a novel detailing what a group of SEALs experienced serving their country. The trident belonging to Chris Kyle sits proudly beneath the hold along with the names of 19 SEAL team members who lost their lives in Extortion 17.

After Caviezel helped raise money for soldiers returning home from war, he wanted to do something more, which gave birth to the tribute Shelby Mustang in collaboration with renowned car designer Chip Foose. The car eventually followed Caviezel onto the USS Midway where the actor spoke to military members.

That's the story behind the car but what powers it is no less impressive. The GT500 Super Snake features a 5.8-liter supercharged V-8 engine making 850 horsepower. The 850-hp figure came from the Shelby factory for an additional $39,995 atop the regular 2014 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, which made only 662 hp. Thank the whopping Kenne Bell supercharger for the extra ponies.

Other touches to commemorate the military heroes include Foose-designed "sword-tipped" wheels, wide-body rear fenders for a little extra stance, and a special emblem on the rear and wheel caps. The emblem incorporates the Extortion 17 trident, a knight's helmet, and the American flag.

Upon jumping inside and taking it on the street, it's clear the Shelby wears its tribute loud and proud because everyone will hear the special Mustang approaching.