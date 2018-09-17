Land Rover creates future Range Rover Sport for Hulu show

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Hulu has a new show out called "The First," and Land Rover provides some star power with a futuristic vision of one of its vehicles. A Range Rover Sport built for the 2030s plays a part-time role in this new series.

The First takes place in the not-too-distant future and centers on a team of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars. Actress Natascha McElhone portrays the aerospace director building her team. She is also the person piloting the special Range Rover Sport.

According to Land Rover, the SUV was designed with help from Westward Productions as well as Hulu. It boasts fully self-driving capability and there is a 360-degree Smart Light Bar sensor that communicates with other vehicles and also reads the road conditions. Additionally, the steering wheel itself can retract into the dashboard if it isn't being used.

2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar first drive

Since this Range Rover Sport can drive itself, the occupants can relax inside as the exterior glass can shift between fully transparent to completely mirrored surface for privacy. Inside, the cabin can shift around as needed based on the comfort and safety needs of those riding along. This future Range Rover Sport is also fully electric and features a suspension that can adapt to the desired driving dynamics of the owners.

What's most interesting about this fantasy Land Rover, however, isn't the fake tech. It's the fact that it looks a lot like the already in production Velar (shown above). If you want to pretend that you're putting together a team of astronauts for a Mars mission, you can do so today. Rather than waiting until 2030, just pop down to your local Land Rover dealer and plunk down cash on the Velar.

If you do that, you get a Range Rover with near-concept-like looks, funky pop-out door handles, and all of the off-road prowess for which the brand is known.