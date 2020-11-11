BMW has revealed a battery-electric SUV called the iX. Previously referred to by its iNext code name, the iX will challenge the likes of the Tesla Model X and Cadillac Lyriq when it reaches showrooms in early 2022.

Even though Mercedes-AMG is testing prototypes for an updated version of its GT 4-Door Coupe, the Affalterbach tuner continues to fine tine the current model. In fact, AMG has just made its GT 4-Door Coupe faster around a racetrack without having to resort to adding more horsepower.

Rezvani is back with a new model, and this one is bigger than anything else the California coachbuilder has shown us in the past. It's also more powerful thanks to what's lurking under the hood—a tuned version of the supercharged V-8 normally found in a Dodge Challenger SRT Demon.

Mercedes-Benz issues 4 recalls for new E-Class, GLA, GLE, and Sprinter vans

Cruise teams up with Walmart to trial automated delivery service

Ford says E-Transit vans will meet growing demand for electric delivery services

2022 Porsche Macan spy shots: 2nd major update to see EV join range

2021 Chevrolet Blazer review

2021 Audi Q3 adds new entry-level grade

Texas Instruments tech claimed to boost electric car range, downsize onboard chargers