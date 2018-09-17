Lamborghini makes Huracán GT3 racer faster for 2019

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



You'll find versions of Lamborghini's Huracán GT3 in various race series around the globe, including in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Come the 2019 motorsport season, an even faster version will be lining up on the grid. It's called the Huracán GT3 Evo, and Lamborghini presented it for the first time Saturday during the Nürburgring round of the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe one-make race series.

The current Huracán GT3 is already a fast car, having racked up 12 titles as well as class wins in the 24 Hours of Daytona and 12 Hours of Sebring since its debut in 2015. For the Evo, the engineers focused on improving the aerodynamic performance as well as the durability of the car's 5.2-liter V-10. The handling was also improved through modification of the suspension and the addition of an electronic power steering system.

Specific modifications include large flicks on the front fascia; a large rear wing and new rear diffuser fins; four-way Öhlins shock absorbers; new hubs, bearings and axle shafts with the use of tripods instead of constant-velocity joints at the rear axle; new camshafts and titanium valves in the engine; and a revised ABS setup from Bosch.

“The new Huracán GT3 Evo is the result of experience gained over the last three years of racing on circuits worldwide,” Lamborghini motorsport boss Giorgio Sanna said. “The main objective during development was to improve drivability, making the car easier and more predictable for gentleman drivers, with low management costs for the teams.”

The car will make its race debut in the 2019 24 Hours of Daytona, which once again will serve as the opening round of the new season of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. Teams that already field the Huracán GT3 will be able to upgrade to the new Evo spec.