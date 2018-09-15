2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE, 2019 Ford F-150, Lexus yacht: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz this week revealed the redesigned 2020 GLE. It's the fourth generation of Mercedes mid-size SUVs, and it sees the return of an available third row. Two versions will be available at launch, powered by 2.0- and 3.0-liter turbocharged engines, respectively, but we know a V-8-powered GLE63 from AMG is just around the corner.

2019 BMW X2 M35i

Also revealed this week was the 2019 BMW X2 M35i, the latest addition to BMW's M Performance range. The stylish compact crossover SUV features BMW's most powerful four-cylinder to date and makes a great alternative to the hot hatch.

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor

The performance and capability of Ford's F-150 Raptor is unmatched in the new car market, but the Blue Oval isn't resting on its laurels. The automaker has introduced some updates on the current Raptor just two years after it went on sale. One of them is a Trail Control feature that Ford likens to a cruise control system for off-roading.

Mani Kulasooriya's Mercedes-Benz G-Class pickup truck

Prefer your pickups with a bit more luxury? For example, something like a Mercedes? Well, the German automaker isn't prepared to launch a pickup truck here so one fan went out and built his own, based on the rugged G-Class. This week we learned that it gets attention from everyone, including movie stars and engineers from Mercedes itself.

2019 DS 3 Crossback

French luxury brand DS this week revealed the DS 3 Crossback. Not only does it look good, but the subcompact crossover SUV will also offer an electric powertrain good for 183 miles of range. Unfortunately it won't be sold here as the DS brand isn't available locally. That may change in the future, though.

1973 Ford Bronco by Velocity Restorations

If you prefer your rides to be a bit older, then perhaps this 1973 Ford Bronco will interest you. It's just undergone a 1,500-hour restoration by Velocity Restorations of Pensacola, Florida, and it's in superb condition.

BMW M1 wall art

Yes, you're looking at an original BMW M1 that's been turned into wall art. Don't be too saddened by the sight, though. The piece of art was made from two M1s that were beyond repair. Now the cars, or least part of them, can continue to be admired.

2019 Lexus LY 650 yacht

Lexus has been dropping hints about entering the private yacht game over the past couple of years and this week the automaker finally confirmed it with the reveal of the LY 650, a 65-foot luxury yacht billed as the automaker's fourth flagship. The others, in case you were wondering, are the LC coupe, LS sedan and LX SUV.