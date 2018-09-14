2019 Mercedes-AMG A35, 2019 DS 3 Crossback, 2019 VW Beetle: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 DS 3 Crossback E-Tense

Mercedes-AMG has dropped the first images of its new A35 hot hatch. The car is the first member of a 35 series that will set beneath the replacement for AMG's 45 series of compact cars. It will debut in October at the 2018 Paris auto show.

Also in Paris will be the DS 3 Crossback. Not only does it look good, but the subcompact crossover SUV will also offer an electric powertrain good for 183 miles of range.

Volkswagen has confirmed that the 2019 model year will be the last for the Beetle, a nameplate that's been in continuous production since 1938. While no successor is planned, the modern Microbus due in 2022 will serve as the automaker's retro-inspired model for the time being.

Mercedes-AMG A35 hot hatch teased ahead of 2018 Paris auto show

2019 DS 3 Crossback: French luxury crossover debuts with EV option

2019 Volkswagen Beetle Final Edition marks end of cult hero

2019 Lexus UX first drive review: Small-minded, but not like that



2 wrecked BMW M1 supercars become 1 piece of wall art

City leaders pledge to fast-track electric bus fleets

Carbon Revolution expands operations to supply 150,000 carbon fiber wheels annually

2019 Nissan Rogue adds safety tech, costs $25,795

Become a virtual mechanic with the "Wrench" video game

German authorities uncover emissions-cheating collusion among diesel automakers