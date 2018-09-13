2019 Lexus UX priced $33,025 to start





2019 Lexus UX

Lexus' new entry-level crossover has a price. The Japanese luxury brand announced Wednesday the 2019 UX crossover will start at $33,025, which includes a $1,025 destination fee.

The base price will net a UX200 with a 168-horsepoewr 2.0-liter inline-4 under the hood. Power is sent via a continuously variable transmission (CVT) to the front wheels. Stepping up to the UX250h hybrid will cost $35,025, which also adds all-wheel drive. The UX250h is actually the more powerful of the two models even though it will return better fuel economy.

The hybrid model features the same 2.0-liter inline-4 engine, but a nickel-metal-hydride battery provides power for an electric motor. Combined, 176 hp is on tap. A second electric motor provides AWD at speeds up to 43 mph in low-grip situations.

Lexus didn't share detailed pricing, but both the UX200 and UX250h will be available with an optional F Sport package. Checking the option box adds 18-inch alloy wheels, an exclusive grille design, a slightly tweaked rear bumper, and black trim at on the front and rear moldings. UX F Sport models also gain a familiar gauge cluster inspired by the LFA supercar, leather-trimmed F Sport steering wheel and gear selector, an 8.0-inch LCD display, and aluminum sport pedals. All models will be available with a choice of four interior colors, too: Black, Glazed Caramel, Birch, and Birch with Lapis, but the F Sport package adds an optional Circuit Red seat color.

On the technology front, all models receive a 7.0-inch infotainment screen as standard, though it grows to 8.0 inches as mentioned for the F Sport model. If selecting navigation, Lexus installs a 10.25-inch unit instead. No matter which unit, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility come standard as well. Also standard is Lexus Safety System+ 2.0, which includes forward-collision warnings with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warnings, road sign assist, and intelligent high beams.

Buyers who've spotted the Toyota C-HR meandering about should know the UX rides on the same architecture: the Global Architecture Compact (GA-C) platform. Despite its small size, Lexus said engineers worked to make the UX drive more like a sedan that just so happens to offer more cargo room.

The chiseled-looking crossover will reach Lexus showrooms in December. The UX250h hybrid model will arrive one month later in January 2019. The UX will also be the first vehicle offered as part of Lexus' forthcoming car-subscription service.