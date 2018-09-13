Volvo self-driving semi, Mercedes-Benz EQS, best of Goodwood Revival: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volvo Vera concept

Volvo Trucks is the world's second biggest manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks, and it's just presented a concept that hints at a radical shakeup for the transport industry coming down the line. The concept is called the Vera, and it's a fully electric, fully self-driving semi designed to replace trucks that transport goods between fixed hubs.

More details have emerged on the new flagship sedan Mercedes-Benz is working on for the EQ electric car sub-brand. We've already got spy shots of a prototype and expect the car to be on sale in 2020.

Another year of classic racing and general motoring celebration took place on the grounds of Goodwood House earlier this month, and we were there to capture it all. We're talking about the Goodwood Revival, which proved yet again to be one of the most spectacular events on the automotive calendar.

Volvo Trucks reveals Vera self-driving electric semi concept

EQS will be first Mercedes based on fully electric platform

2018 Goodwood Revival: Polishing the past, preparing for the future

San Francisco warns Uber, Lyft passengers not to get into the wrong ride-share car

Nio shares start trading on NYSE, value company at $6.41B

Chargepoint commits to build 2.5 million charging stations by 2025

1983 Porsche 956 Group C race car can be yours

New headrest design bumps 2018 BMW X2 to Top Safety Pick

North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year jury announces 2019 semifinalists

All-wheel-drive Tesla Model 3 price hiked by $1,000