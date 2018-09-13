EQS will be first Mercedes based on fully electric platform

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2021 Mercedes-Benz EQS spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz will have at least 10 pure electric vehicles in its lineup by 2022. Some will be electric versions of existing nameplates, like the e-Sprinter van unveiled earlier this year, while others will be new additions falling under the EQ sub-brand of Daimler, Mercedes' parent company.

The first Mercedes EQ car was unveiled earlier in September in the form of the 2020 EQC small SUV. It will be followed next year by an EQA compact hatch and in 2020 by an EQS flagship sedan. The EQA was previewed in concept form at the 2017 Frankfurt auto show while the EQS was spotted in prototype form in July.

Mercedes is basing its EQ cars on a modular platform for electric cars known as the MEA, but the initial versions of the platform are derived from existing Mercedes platforms. According to a report from Autocar published Thursday, the EQS will be the first Mercedes based on a version of the MEA platform designed exclusively for electric applications.

The EQC's version of the MEA platform, code-named MEA1, is derived from the MHA platform of the GLC. This ensured that the EQC could be built on the same production line as the GLC. It will be a similar case for the EQA, whose MEA platform, code-named MEA1.5, will be derived from the MFA platform underpinning Mercedes' latest compact cars.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

However, compromises were made. For example, the EQC misses out on a front trunk as its front electric motor needed to be positioned where the internal combustion engine normally sits. Weight is also an issue, with the EQC tipping the scales at 5,346 pounds. In comparison, the Jaguar I-Pace which has a dedicated electric car platform weighs only 4,702 pounds.

With the EQS featuring a dedicated electric car platform, code-named MEA2, designers will be able to tap all the benefits of EVs. Compact electric motors at the front and rear axles plus a fully flat floor will boost interior space and storage. The car will also have short overhangs front and rear and a very low center of gravity. An insider told Autocar that the EQS, which will be similar in size to a CLS, will benefit from “a whole new dimension in interior packaging.”

Given the rapid advancement in battery technology, Mercedes is keeping quiet on specs for its future electric cars. To be competitive, we'd expect the EQS to offer a range between 250 and 300 miles on a single charge. The vehicle will also probably feature an 800-volt electric system enabling it to utilize ultra-fast charging.