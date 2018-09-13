Here is the full list of cars in "Forza Horizon 4"

News
September 13, 2018
The "Forza Horizon" franchise is ready to spread its virtual vehicular cheer to a new digital destination. On Oct. 2 (or Sept. 28 for those who buy the Ultimate Edition), "Forza Horizon 4" hits the stores, and this time the action is set in the UK, mostly Scotland and the lake district of northwest England. While the new game boasts all sorts of visual and game-play focused upgrades, the most important bit of news is the list of cars we'll be able to flog. Now we finally know what we're in for with "Forza Horizon 4."
Our friends at Motor1 unearthed the press release with the full list of available vehicles. It contains more than 450 new and vintage cars, trucks, and SUVs that will be available right away, and it doesn't include the many more machines that will be added from the Day One Car pack and other future expansions. Right from the start, though, any player should be able to find a machine that speaks their inner racer.
From Abarth to Zenvo, there's something for everyone, and a heck of a lot in between. One of our favorites has to be the 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug. That would be a wicked machine to use for a jaunt around jolly old England. If hypercars are more your speed, the McLaren Senna is ready to rock. Those who prefer their British motoring antics more in the "Top Gear" milieu, the Reliant Supervan III is on hand for Clarkson-esque shenanigans.
Xbox has also released a fun commercial for the upcoming game. In it, a voice actor is tasked with setting the scene for a number of different game-driven scenes. He's a bit flustered by the sight of a hovercraft and he's not sure how to produce the animal sounds necessary when a Jaguar F-Type "stalks its prey." In reality, he's skilled actor Maurice LaMarche who's best known for supplying the voice of Brain from "Pinky and the Brain" and the alien Morbo in "Futurama."
While LaMarche doesn't understand why there's a hovercraft in the game, we'll be rather upset if it's not a drivable vehicle. Make it happen, Turn 10 Studios!
Here's the full list of vehicles players will be able to pilot when "Forza Horizon 4" officially arrives:
2017 Abarth 124 Spider
2016 Abarth 695 Biposto
1980 Abarth Fiat 131
1968 Abarth 595 esseesse
2017 Acura NSX
2002 Acura RSX Type-S
2001 Acura Integra Type-R
2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
2014 Alfa Romeo 4C
2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione
1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale
1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2
1934 Alfa Romeo P3
2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car
1973 AMC Gremlin X
1971 AMC Javelin AMX
2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST
2016 Ariel Nomad
2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
2012 Ascari KZ1R
2017 Aston Martin DB11
2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S
2012 Aston Martin Vanquish
2010 Aston Martin One-77
1964 Aston Martin DB5
1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato
1958 Aston Martin DBR1
2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
2015 Audi S1
2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
2015 Audi TTS Coupé
2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback
2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé
2010 Audi TT RS Coupé
2009 Audi RS 6
2006 Audi RS 4
2003 Audi RS 6
2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
1995 Audi RS 2 Avant
1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1
1983 Audi Sport quattro
1964 Austin FX4 Taxi
1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MKIII
1958 Austin-Healey Sprite MkI
1939 Auto Union Type D
2014 BAC Mono
2017 Bentley Continental Supersports
2016 Bentley Bentayga
2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed
1931 Bentley 4-1/2 Litre Supercharged
1931 Bentley 8-Litre
2016 BMW M2 Coupé
2016 BMW M4 GTS
2015 BMW i8
2015 BMW X6 M
2014 BMW M4 Coupe
2013 BMW M6 Coupe
2012 BMW M5
2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is
2011 BMW X5 M
2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe
2009 BMW M5
2008 BMW M3
2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe
