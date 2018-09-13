Here is the full list of cars in "Forza Horizon 4"

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The "Forza Horizon" franchise is ready to spread its virtual vehicular cheer to a new digital destination. On Oct. 2 (or Sept. 28 for those who buy the Ultimate Edition), "Forza Horizon 4" hits the stores, and this time the action is set in the UK, mostly Scotland and the lake district of northwest England. While the new game boasts all sorts of visual and game-play focused upgrades, the most important bit of news is the list of cars we'll be able to flog. Now we finally know what we're in for with "Forza Horizon 4."

Our friends at Motor1 unearthed the press release with the full list of available vehicles. It contains more than 450 new and vintage cars, trucks, and SUVs that will be available right away, and it doesn't include the many more machines that will be added from the Day One Car pack and other future expansions. Right from the start, though, any player should be able to find a machine that speaks their inner racer.

From Abarth to Zenvo, there's something for everyone, and a heck of a lot in between. One of our favorites has to be the 1969 Volkswagen Class 5/1600 Baja Bug. That would be a wicked machine to use for a jaunt around jolly old England. If hypercars are more your speed, the McLaren Senna is ready to rock. Those who prefer their British motoring antics more in the "Top Gear" milieu, the Reliant Supervan III is on hand for Clarkson-esque shenanigans.

Xbox has also released a fun commercial for the upcoming game. In it, a voice actor is tasked with setting the scene for a number of different game-driven scenes. He's a bit flustered by the sight of a hovercraft and he's not sure how to produce the animal sounds necessary when a Jaguar F-Type "stalks its prey." In reality, he's skilled actor Maurice LaMarche who's best known for supplying the voice of Brain from "Pinky and the Brain" and the alien Morbo in "Futurama."

While LaMarche doesn't understand why there's a hovercraft in the game, we'll be rather upset if it's not a drivable vehicle. Make it happen, Turn 10 Studios!

Here's the full list of vehicles players will be able to pilot when "Forza Horizon 4" officially arrives:

2017 Abarth 124 Spider

2016 Abarth 695 Biposto

1980 Abarth Fiat 131

1968 Abarth 595 esseesse

2017 Acura NSX

2002 Acura RSX Type-S

2001 Acura Integra Type-R

2017 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio

2014 Alfa Romeo 4C

2007 Alfa Romeo 8C Competizione

1968 Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia Sprint GTA Stradale

1965 Alfa Romeo Giulia TZ2

1934 Alfa Romeo P3

2015 Alumi Craft Class 10 Race Car

1973 AMC Gremlin X

1971 AMC Javelin AMX

2554 AMG Transport Dynamics M12S Warthog CST

2016 Ariel Nomad

2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

2012 Ascari KZ1R

2017 Aston Martin DB11

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

2016 Aston Martin Vantage GT12

2013 Aston Martin V12 Vantage S

2012 Aston Martin Vanquish

2010 Aston Martin One-77

1964 Aston Martin DB5

1960 Aston Martin DB4GT Zagato

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

2015 Audi S1

2015 Audi RS 6 Avant

2015 Audi TTS Coupé

2013 Audi RS 4 Avant

2013 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro

2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback

2011 Audi RS 5 Coupé

2010 Audi TT RS Coupé

2009 Audi RS 6

2006 Audi RS 4

2003 Audi RS 6

2001 Audi RS 4 Avant

1995 Audi RS 2 Avant

1986 Audi #2 Audi Sport quattro S1

1983 Audi Sport quattro

1964 Austin FX4 Taxi

1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MKIII

1958 Austin-Healey Sprite MkI

1939 Auto Union Type D

2014 BAC Mono

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

2016 Bentley Bentayga

2013 Bentley Continental GT Speed

1931 Bentley 4-1/2 Litre Supercharged

1931 Bentley 8-Litre

2016 BMW M2 Coupé

2016 BMW M4 GTS

2015 BMW i8

2015 BMW X6 M

2014 BMW M4 Coupe

2013 BMW M6 Coupe

2012 BMW M5

2011 BMW Z4 sDrive35is

2011 BMW X5 M

2011 BMW 1 Series M Coupe

2009 BMW M5

2008 BMW M3

2008 BMW Z4 M Coupe