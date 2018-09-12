North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year jury announces 2019 semifinalists

News
Former F1 team owner aims to develop flying taxis... F1
14 minutes ago
14 minutes ago
Jensen Button's McLaren P1 for sale Supercars
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
North American Car of the Year logo
The North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year jury announced its official list of semifinalists for its 2019 awards on Wednesday. The list includes 14 cars, 12 SUVs, and three pickup trucks.
The NACTOY jurors aimed for a maximum of 12 finalists in each category, but voting by the 60-member jury made up of automotive journalists from various publications throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico resulted in two- and three-way ties for a couple positions in the Car category. The board of directors decided to go to 11 spots, thus adding two additional cars. Those finalists are:
The 2019 finalists in the Utility category are:
The Truck category has only three entries this year and all three were passed on to the finalist stage. They 2019 Truck finalists are:
That leaves a total of 29 vehicles to contend for the three awards. The list was pared down from 46 vehicles, including 23 cars, 20 utilities, and three trucks.
The semifinalists will be on hand at the jury's annual fall comparison drive event. After the drive, the jury will vote again to pare the list down to three finalists in each category. The finalist list will be announced at the Los Angeles auto show on November 28.
From there, the jury will conduct a final round of voting and one winner will emerge in each class. Those winners will be announced on January 14, 2019 at the Detroit auto show. Last year's winners were the 2018 Honda Accord (Car), 2018 Volvo XC60 (Utility), and 2018 Lincoln Navigator (Truck).
Note: Two Internet Brands Automotive editors are NACTOY jurors, including the author.
Email This Page