North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year jury announces 2019 semifinalists





North American Car of the Year logo

The North American Car and Truck/Utility of the Year jury announced its official list of semifinalists for its 2019 awards on Wednesday. The list includes 14 cars, 12 SUVs, and three pickup trucks.

The NACTOY jurors aimed for a maximum of 12 finalists in each category, but voting by the 60-member jury made up of automotive journalists from various publications throughout the U.S., Canada, and Mexico resulted in two- and three-way ties for a couple positions in the Car category. The board of directors decided to go to 11 spots, thus adding two additional cars. Those finalists are:

2019 Audi A6

2018 Buick Regal Tour X

2019 Genesis G70

2019 Honda Insight

2019 Hyundai Veloster

2019 Kia Forte

2019 Mazda6

2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

2019 Nissan Altima

2018 Nissan Leaf

2019 Toyota Avalon/Avalon Hybrid

2019 Toyota Corolla Hatchback

2019 Volkswagen Jetta

2019 Volvo S60

The 2019 finalists in the Utility category are:

2019 Acura RDX

2019 BMW X5

2019 Cadillac XT4

2018 Hyundai Kona

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe

2019 Infiniti QX50

2019 Jaguar I-Pace

2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Nissan Kicks

2019 Subaru Ascent

2019 Toyota RAV4

2019 Volvo XC40

The Truck category has only three entries this year and all three were passed on to the finalist stage. They 2019 Truck finalists are:

2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2019 GMC Sierra 1500

2019 Ram 1500

That leaves a total of 29 vehicles to contend for the three awards. The list was pared down from 46 vehicles, including 23 cars, 20 utilities, and three trucks.

The semifinalists will be on hand at the jury's annual fall comparison drive event. After the drive, the jury will vote again to pare the list down to three finalists in each category. The finalist list will be announced at the Los Angeles auto show on November 28.

From there, the jury will conduct a final round of voting and one winner will emerge in each class. Those winners will be announced on January 14, 2019 at the Detroit auto show. Last year's winners were the 2018 Honda Accord (Car), 2018 Volvo XC60 (Utility), and 2018 Lincoln Navigator (Truck).

Note: Two Internet Brands Automotive editors are NACTOY jurors, including the author.