Nissan buys stake in e.dams Formula E team

Nissan Formula E Livery

Nissan will enter the Formula E Championship when the 2018/2019 season kicks off in December. It will be the fifth for the electric car series.

Nissan isn't going it alone however as the automaker will partner up with successful team e.dams, which in previous seasons was partnered with Nissan's alliance partner Renault.

Renault is exiting Formula E to focus its efforts on Formula 1, leaving Nissan to take up the electric car reins.

Ahead of the start of the 2018/2019 Formula E season, Nissan on Wednesday announced that it will buy a stake in e.dams. As part of the deal, Nissan will also have naming rights for the team.

Nissan will use its participation in Formula E to show the performance side of electric cars. The automaker together with Renault and Mitsubishi plan to introduce 12 new electric cars by 2022, including potentially a performance-oriented model.

e.dams is one of the more successful teams in Formula E. It won the Team Championship in the first three seasons and holds the records for most wins and pole positions.

Nissan and e.dams are currently testing their new Gen2 Formula E race car, which provides more power and range and eliminates the need for the mid-race car swap that was a feature of Formula E during the first four seasons. The cars are still common to all the teams though they can be differentiated in the areas of powertrain, transmission, suspension, and software management.