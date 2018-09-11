Audi e-tron will be first model to feature automated toll payment





Audi announced its new Integrated Toll Module last February but Monday said the 2019 e-tron electric crossover SUV will be the first model with the new technology.

The built-in toll transponder is housed in the rearview mirror with vehicle-to-infrastructure technology from Gentex. E-tron drivers can pass through fast lanes and regular lanes on select toll roads in the United States and Canada without any additional equipment. Audi said drivers should verify compatibility with local toll authorities first, however. The transponder can be turned on and off, or set for high-occupancy lanes when enough people are aboard.



Audi also said the device can replace more than one toll transponder for those traveling on multiple toll roads, and keep drivers from managing multiple accounts for roads across state lines. Instead, owners will register their vehicles online with a credit card.

The transponder is one of many trick features the 2019 e-tron electric car will boast, but the U.S. will miss out on one of the neatest. Audi told Motor Authority in July that the e-tron's digital mirrors won't be available in the States because of current regulations. In other countries, the e-tron will not include traditional side mirrors, but 7.0-inch OLED screens in the doors instead.



When the Audi e-tron makes its debut Sept. 17 (after a debut hiccup following the CEO of Audi's arrest) the electric crossover SUV will boast a 250-mile estimated range. Additionally, 150-kw fast-charging will juice the battery to 80 percent in 30 minutes, which is quicker than a Tesla Supercharger station.