2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE, 2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Aston Martin IPO: Today's Car News

Sep 11, 2018
2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil a redesign for the GLE shortly but the first glimpse is already available in some teasers. While the exterior receives only evolutionary changes, the interior has undergone a major revamp and includes the availability of a third row.

Land Rover's Discovery Sport is about to receive a mid-cycle update. However, this won't be your typical facelift-style update as there will be substantial updates to the small SUV's underpinnings, exterior and cabin.

Aston Martin is on the verge of going public. Ahead of a share listing on the London Stock Exchange, the automaker has formed a board of directors to represent the shareholders.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-Benz teases 2020 GLE luxury SUV

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport spy shots

Aston Martin names Penny Hughes as chairman ahead of IPO

2018 Nissan Kicks smashed into walls, earns IIHS Top Safety Pick award

Vietnam's Vinfast launches with a pair of rebodied BMWs

Thief steals Tesla from mall using smartphone

Leclerc to drive for Ferrari in 2019 while Räikkönen returns to Sauber

Few automakers reported on self-driving car safety to White House

St Athan will be Aston Martin EV hub, production site for Rapide E

California Legislature passes zero-carbon power plan for 2045

