Land Rover's Discovery Sport has received a mid-cycle update. However, this isn't your typical facelift-style update as there are substantial updates to the small SUV's underpinnings.

BMW has unveiled new X5 and X7 M50i performance SUVs packing 523-horsepower twin-turbocharged V-8 engines. The V-8 will also be added to the M550i sedan.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has received government support for production of four separate next-generation Jeep models in Detroit. They include the redesigned Grand Cherokee, a new model with third-row seats, and a body-on-frame Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Land Rover Discovery Sport preview

BMW X5 and X7 spawn sporty M50i models delivering 523 horsepower of grunt

FCA receives approval, tax breaks for next-gen Jeep production

Mercedes-Benz to scale back models, options in US

Ford updates next-gen Taurus sold in China months after nameplate dropped in US

2019 Tesla Model S Long Range vs. 2013 Model S 85: How do they compare in value?

Apple reportedly made a bid for Tesla in 2013, might still be interested

Michigan lawmaker proposes taking parallel parking out of driving test

2020 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 spy shots and video

EPA model will reportedly count fewer deaths to help favor coal plants