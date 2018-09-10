2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE, 2019 Ford F-150 Raptor, 2020 Kia Telluride: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Kia Telluride

Mercedes-Benz is set to unveil a redesign for the GLE this week but the first glimpse is already available in a pair of teaser clips. While the exterior receives only evolutionary changes, the interior has undergone a major revamp and includes the availability of a third row.

Ford's F-150 Raptor receives even more off-road goodies for 2019. Among them is a feature called Trail Control that Ford likens to a cruise control system for off-roading.

Kia is about to enter the full-size SUV segment with the Telluride. The SUV is the production version of a concept of the same name unveiled at the 2016 Detroit auto show, and Kia plans to build it at its plant in West Point, Georgia.

Mercedes-Benz teases 2019 GLE luxury SUV

2019 Ford F-150 Raptor's new Trail Control is ideal for rock crawling

Bold new 2020 Telluride marks Kia's entry into full-size SUV segment

Uber’s app can report crashes to emergency services, order free new ride

65-foot yacht unveiled as latest Lexus flagship

Everybody move up: Tesla shuffles executive ranks

First details on Lamborghini Aventador successor

2018 VW Atlas recalled over airbag concern

2020 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera Volante spy shots and video

National Drive Electric Week 2018 kicks off