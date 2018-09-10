2019 Ford F-150 Raptor's new Trail Control is ideal for rock crawling

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford's F-150 Raptor receives significant updates for 2019. No, there isn't a new V-8 option. Instead, the updates have centered on improving the truck's off-road credentials. Among them is a feature called Trail Control that Ford likens to a cruise control system for off-roading.

When hitting challenging terrain, Trail Control automatically adjusts power and braking to each individual wheel to enable the driver to focus on steering and ensuring the truck crosses smoothly. It also can help in digging the truck out if it happens to get stuck, for example in extreme sand or mud.

Trail Control can operate at speeds from 1 to 20 mph, as chosen by the driver, and the version of the technology in the Raptor is unique in the world of off-roading in that it can be used in all of the truck's 4x4 modes.

Ford says Trail Control will also feature in versions of the smaller Ranger pickup truck, including potentially a locally offered Ranger Raptor.

Beyond Trail Control, buyers of the 2019 F-150 Raptor can also look forward to an expanded color palette, Recaro seats, a new beadlock-capable wheel design, and electronically controlled Fox shock absorbers. The special shocks continuously adjust damping in real-time based on sensors attached to the suspension and body.

As mentioned, there's no change to the powertrain lineup which means the second-generation Raptor's familiar 3.5-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 remains the sole option. It's rated at 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque and mated to a 10-speed automatic.

The 2019 F-150 Raptor will be in showrooms in late 2018. Pricing hasn't been announced but should start close to the 2018 model's $52,170 base sticker.