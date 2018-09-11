Mercedes-Benz teases 2020 GLE luxury SUV

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Mercedes-Benz will unveil a redesigned 2020 GLE shortly but the automaker just couldn't wait so decided to drop a couple of teasers over the weekend giving us some early glimpses.

The current GLE was introduced for the 2016 model year but is really just an update of the M-Class launched in 2012. The new GLE should be on sale early next year following a likely debut at November's Los Angeles auto show.

Judging from the teasers plus our earlier spy shots, the new GLE looks to take on a more muscular albeit familiar look. The interior is where the real changes take place. The archaic design of the current GLE's dash has been replaced with Mercedes' latest dual-screen design, with the screens appearing to float in front of the dash. You'll also notice the rectangular air vents, ambient lighting, and third-row seats.

Unfortunately, there aren't any specs to go along with the teaser videos. We know the new GLE is the second model to ride on Mercedes’ MHA platform for SUVs sized from the GLC up (excluding the G-Class). The platform is closely related to Mercedes’ MRA platform found in most of the automaker’s sedans and coupes and made its debut in the 2016 GLC. A redesigned GLS is also in the works.

Powertrains should include Mercedes’ latest inline-4 and -6 engines plus a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 reserved for the Mercedes-AMG GLE63 variant.

Diesel and plug-in hybrid options should also be on offer, though the former isn't likely to make it to the United States due to the fallout from the Volkswagen Group's diesel emissions scandal. A nine-speed automatic and all-wheel drive should be standard on most models in the range.

Production of the GLE will take place at Mercedes' plant in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for local sale and export. And concurrent with the development, Mercedes is also working on a redesign of the GLE Coupe that will also be sourced from Tuscaloosa. Look for the new GLE Coupe to trail the regular GLE by about a year.

And for electric fans, Mercedes only a week ago revealed the EQC. The small electric SUV is due in showrooms in 2020 as a 2020 model.