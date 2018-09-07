2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC, 2020 Chevy Corvette, Mustang-inspired Ford SUV: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC

Mercedes-Benz this week revealed the first model falling under parent company Daimler's new EQ sub-brand for electric cars. The model is the 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC, and it's due in showrooms in 2020 with 402 horsepower and around 200 miles of range.

2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

Chevrolet's Colorado ZR2 this week became even more off-road focused with the arrival of a new Bison option. Among the upgrades for the mid-size pickup truck are five new skid plates constructed of hard, durable hot-stamped Boron steel, an industry first.

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

We also spied the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette testing on the Nürburgring. The mid-engined sports car is expected to debut early next year with a 500-horsepower V-8. Not enough? We hear a future flagship variant of the C8 generation will adopt hybrid technology for an output of over 1,000 hp.

2020 Genesis G80 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another car we spied at the 'Ring was the 2020 Genesis G80. Hyundai's luxury brand is working on a major update for its mid-size sedan, with a sharp new look influenced by the Essentia coupe concept unveiled at the 2018 New York auto show to be the major highlight.

2020 Ford electric SUV teaser

Ford this week gave us our first official look at its performance-oriented electric SUV due in 2020. The look came in the form of a teaser sketch that confirms rumors the Mustang served as inspiration for the styling. The good news is that the SUV won't use the Mach 1 name that Ford had originally teased.

Armormax armored Dodge Charger Hellcat police vehicle

What you're looking at here is an armored Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat outfitted with police equipment and all-wheel drive. It was built by Utah-based Armormax which does the conversion in-house. Perps should now be terrified.

2019 BMW X2 M35i

BMW added a new M35i M Performance model to its X2 range. The stylish compact crossover SUV features BMW's most powerful four-cylinder to date and makes a great alternative to the hot hatch.

2019 Lister LFP

British firm Lister is getting into the Jaguar tuning business and this week unveiled its LFP based on the 2019 Jaguar F-Pace SVR. Lister has dialed the output to 670 hp and promised that its version of the stylish small SUV will hit 60 mph in 3.5 seconds and top out at 200 mph. Those numbers will make it faster than any SUV in production, including the Lamborghini Urus.