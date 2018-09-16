Porsche outlines plans for 2018 Rennsport Reunion





The sixth iteration of Porsche's Rennsport Reunion is coming. Fans and enthusiasts will be treated to a lineup of championship-winning racing drivers, cars, and the people behind their victories.

Porsche said that Rennsport Reunion VI will salute a "Marque of Champions." Naturally, some of the biggest names from Porsche's motorsport history will be in attendance. Already confirmed are Hurley Haywood, decorated American endurance driver, Brian Redman, co-creator of Porsche Rennsport Reunion, star driver Norbert Singer, known as the father of the 962 and Carrera GT's V-10 engine, and Jacky Ickx, a six-time Le Mans winner.

Porsche will bring over 50 legendary drivers to meet fans, sign autographs, and make apperances on and off the race track at Laguna Seca, where the event is being held. In addition to legends, 12 current factory drivers will be present including Patrick Long, Earl Bamber, and Timo Bernhard. Kevin Estre, Laurens Vanthoor, and Michael Christensen will also attend after winning the 2018 Le Mans GTE Pro class.

The drivers are only part of the equation. Porsche will fly in 11 race cars from over the years to fill "Champion Garage." Fans will have the chance to see the 1960 718 RS Spyder, which claimed the brand's first endurance race win; the 1984 Porsche 953 Group B Rally Car, which won the Paris Dakar Rally; and the 2008 Porsche RS Spyder. The LMP2 racer won three manufacturer championships in the American Le Mans Series.

As a real treat, the 919 Hybrid Evo will also be on site. The car's been busy setting lap records around the world as Porsche bids farewell to the LMP1 class in the World Endurance Championship series.

Aside from the historic cars and star drivers, over 350 Porsche cars will compete in seven different classes at Laguna Seca over four days. Rennsport Reunion VI runs from September 27-30.