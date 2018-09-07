Mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette, armored Hellcat cop car, 2020 Porsche 911: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The mid-engine C8 2020 Chevrolet Corvette was spotted lapping the Nürburgring; an armored Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat now exists for the police; and the 2020 Porsche 911 was spotted sans camouflage. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette was spied testing on the Nürburgring. The sounds on the spy video seem to confirm the prototype is powered by a twin-turbo V-8 engine, and the car looks somewhat like the Acura NSX.

Actor Burt Reynolds died at the age of 82 after suffering a heart attack. Best known for his role in the 1977 movie "Smokey and the Bandit., Reynolds continued to be involved in the automotive scene over the years, including working with Trans Am Depot on its own 'Bandit' conversion of the Chevrolet Camaro.

Armormax revealed its latest creation: an armored Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat outfitted with police equipment and all-wheel drive. The company does the conversion in-house. Perps should now be terrified.

Ford teased its upcoming Mustang-inspired all-electric performance crossover SUV with a shadowy image. The shot shows the rear of the vehicle, and looks like a fastback Mustang with a lift kit.

Spy photographers snapped the 2019 Porsche 911 testing on a track sans camouflage. The design continues the 911's long history of evolution instead of revolution, but the car appears to be longer than the current model.