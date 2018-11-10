2020 Porsche 911, 2019 Arc Vector, McLaren Speedtail: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2020 Porsche 911 development drives

The Porsche 911 is known as one of the best performing sports cars money can buy. It's one of the most reliable, too. That's because Porsche extensively tests prototypes in extreme conditions, with engineers racking up close to two million miles combined in the process. For the 2020 911 due for a reveal soon, Porsche this week provided insight into the testing that has gone into the car.

2020 BMW M8 prototype

BMW M this week confirmed that its new M8 based on the revived BMW 8-Series has entered the final stage of development. The high-performance coupe is due out next year and will pack a twin-turbocharged V-8 with over 600 horsepower.

2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

A car that has just commenced testing, at least on public roads, is Mercedes-Benz's next-generation C-Class. The small luxury sedan is still a few years out from its debut but we can already gather many details from the prototypes.

2019 Arc Vector

A company by the name of Arc this week unveiled an electric motorcycle called the Vector. Not only is the bike incredibly quick, it also has an innovative infotainment system that features a helmet with head-up display working in conjunction with a jacket that vibrates to let riders know of surrounding vehicles. Oh, the bike is also made entirely from carbon fiber.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus 006 Coupe

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus this week revealed its plans to build a plant in Connecticut. It will be the second plant for the American sports car manufacturer and race team, but it won't be the last. A third production site has been confirmed for California, with the two new sites to join an existing one in New York. One of the cars to be built at the Connecticut plant is the retro 006 coupe and roadster.

McLaren Speedtail prototype

After revealing the Speedtail last month, McLaren is ready to begin a rigorous test program for its new flagship Ultimate Series car. This week, the British marque unveiled the first Speedtail prototype as it gears up for a year-long test regimen across the globe.

ECD Land Rover Range Rover Classic

Florida's ECD has made a name for itself in recent years with its range of restored and restomodded Land Rover Defenders. The company has since expanded to original Range Rovers, and this week unveiled its second example.

Biomega Sin concept

There's a new crop of electric car startups showing that the relative simplicity of electric drive systems can extend beyond the powertrain to encapsulate the whole vehicle. One of them is Denmark's Biomega which this week unveiled a carbon fiber city car running on electricity. The targeted price for the minimalist EV is less than $23,000.