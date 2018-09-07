2019 BMW X2 M35i, 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB, Hongqi revival: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 BMW X2 M35i

BMW has added a new M35i M Performance model to its X2 range. The stylish compact crossover SUV features BMW's most powerful four-cylinder to date and makes a great alternative to the hot hatch.

Mercedes-Benz has a new compact crossover on the way. It is expected to be called the GLB and will essentially be a bigger, boxier alternative to the GLA. Sadly, it looks like the GLB won't be the mini G-Class we were all hoping for.

Chinese automaker FAW Group is planning a proper revival for its Hongqi brand. It has just announced that it hired the former design chief of Rolls-Royce to pen Hongqi's new models, one of which is to be a spiritual successor to the CA770.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

