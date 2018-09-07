2019 BMW X2 M35i is a 302-horsepower hot hatch alternative

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



After driving a 2018 BMW X2 xDrive28i at the track earlier this year, we found the compact crossover to be a competent handler but still dynamically lacking compared to what its sporty good looks suggests. Enter the 2019 BMW X2 M35i.

The X2 M35i is an M Performance model and sits alongside the M235i in BMW's 2-Series family. However, it skips the coupe's inline-6 in favor of an inline-4 due to its front-wheel-drive UKL platform roots. Nevertheless, there's still plenty of poke as the 2.0-liter turbocharged engine generates 302 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque, which is the highest output BMW has extracted from a 2.0-liter mill.

An eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system are fitted as standard, with the latter incorporating a limited-slip differential with 39-percent lockup at the front axle. BMW says the X2 M35i will sprint to 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds, likely with its launch control system engaged.

2019 BMW X2 M35i

Being an M Performance model, the X2 M35i, in addition to a powerful engine, also sports a performance-oriented chassis. There's the aforementioned limited-slip differential as well as 10-millimeter lower sport-tuned suspension, beefier brakes with fixed front axle and floating rear axle calipers, and a quicker ratio for the power steering. Adaptive dampers offering two different manually selectable modes will be available.

To visually set the X2 M35i apart from the standard X2, BMW's designers have added a subtle aero kit, dark gray body accents, dual-exhaust tips, and 19-inch alloys (20-inch M alloys will be available). The sporty theme continues inside thanks to a number of features lifted out of the M catalog. We'd also recommend stretching for the available M sports seats with integrated headrests and the delicious Magma Red Dakota leather interior.

X2 M35i production starts in November meaning deliveries should commence by early 2019. Pricing hasn't been announced but expect a slight premium on the $39,395 starting price of the 2018 X2 xDrive28i.