Aston Martin opens ritzy London showroom for classic cars

The wind is still fully in the sails of the classic car market and Aston Martin is capitalizing with the opening of a ritzy showroom specially focused on models from yesteryear in the heart of London.

The showroom is operated by the Aston Martin Works classic car department and located in London's posh Mayfair district, where Aston Martin already has a dealership and brand store.

Known as the Works Heritage showroom, the site serves as a more convenient destination for customers interested in acquiring a classic Aston Martin or learning about the restoration services available through Aston Martin Works at its main site in Aston Martin's historic home of Newport Pagnell.

Aston Martin has seen a growth in demand for its classic cars. Only last month, a 1963 Aston Martin DP215 prototype race car sold for $21,455,000 at a Monterey Car Week auction. The automaker also quickly sold out its DB4 GT continuation cars in 2016 and says interest in the just-announced Goldfinger DB5 recreation cars has been strong.

“The expansion of our heritage showroom activity into Central London enables us to engage with our customers in the location where they work and live their lifestyle,” Aston Martin Works President Paul Spires said in a statement. “It also supports the international appeal and invigorated interest in Aston Martin Heritage cars, allowing us to deliver a personal service to customers visiting the U.K.”