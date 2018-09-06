Police can now buy an armored AWD Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat





Armormax armored Dodge Charger Hellcat police vehicle

Move over Ford Explorer Interceptors because there's a new sheriff in town. Utah-based Armormax has revealed its latest armored vehicle, and it's none other than the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat.

First spotted by Carscoops, the Charger SRT Hellcat boasts various armored protection levels depending on the customer's wants, but there's one feature that really grabs attention: available all-wheel drive. Of course, Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles has never offered AWD for its Hellcat models from the factory.

Armormax told Motor Authority the company can outfit the bulletproof Charger SRT Hellcat with AWD as part of an in-house conversion process. Customers simply check the box and the company will ensure 707 horsepower finds its way to all four wheels rather than just the rears. That may make a decommissioned Armormax Charger SRT Hellcat a highly desirable used car in the future.

The company also installs police-spec lighting, ballistic armored glass, a push bar, and run-flat tires. The bulletproof paneling is available in B4, B5, B6, and B7 ballistic protection levels. Carbon-fiber decals complete the sinister package that surely no criminal will want to encounter. Protection is also present for the Hellcat's battery, radiator, fuel tank, and ECU. It's unclear how much weight the bulletproofing adds, but the 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine will certainly be able to handle it.

Other trick options Armormax offers for include bomb blankets and an exterior listening device for covert operations.

Pricing is on an individual quote basis, but we'd imagine the final tally easily crests $100,000, especially for those that opt for AWD. The 2018 Charger SRT Hellcat starts at $65,345 before Armormax gets its hands on it.

Maybe a municipality or two out there can buy this one and not get in trouble.