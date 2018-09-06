Porsche Cayenne coupe, Kia full-size SUV, Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 Bison

Porsche is bowing to the strong demand for coupe-like SUVs and will launch one based on the Cayenne. A prototype has been spotted featuring a sloping coupe-like profile and a hatchback-like rear. A debut is expected next year.

Also arriving next year will be a full-size SUV from Kia. Unmasked versions have been spotted and reveal a design previewed by 2016's Telluride concept. Sister brand Hyundai will launch its own full-size SUV expected to be called a Palisade.

Chevrolet's Colorado ZR2 gets even more off-road focused for 2019 with the arrival of a new Bison model. Among the upgrades are five new skid plates constructed of hard, durable hot-stamped Boron steel, an industry first.

