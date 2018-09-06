2019 Fiat 124 Spider benefits from new options including Monza exhaust for Abarth

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Fiat will look to spice things up for its 124 Spider with a handful of new options being introduced for 2019.

Key among them is a Record Monza exhaust upgrade for the 124 Spider Abarth that gives the car a more aggressive growl. It offers some solace to fans still sour from the Abarth model only receiving a 10-horsepower edge over the standard 124 Spider (170 versus 160 hp), though Fiat is charging $995 for the option.

The stainless steel setup, whose name is a tribute to Abarth founder Carlo Abarth's various speed records achieved in the 1950s at the Monza racetrack in a modified Fiat Abarth 750, features quad tips and a valve that maximizes exhaust flow by bypassing the muffler during high loads.

Also available for the Abarth 124 Spider is a Veleno appearance package, priced from $495. Veleno, Italian for “poison,” is symbolic of the Abarth scorpion, and the package named after it includes red exterior mirror caps, a red lower fascia lip and a red front tow hook.

Inside, Abarth-branded carpeted floor mats and a bright foot rest highlight the signature Abarth racing heritage.

Buyers of the standard 124 Spider don't miss out as the car can be ordered with new stripe packages. These are priced at $295.

No change has been made to the mechanical package, with the sole engine being a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4. It drives the rear wheels via a standard six-speed manual or available six-speed automatic.

Pricing for the 2019 Fiat 124 Spider starts at $24,995. The Abarth starts at just under $30k and can also be had with a carbon fiber roof option that was announced back in March.