2019 Lincoln Continental gets more features, higher prices





2018 Lincoln Continental

Following a price bump for the 2019 Lincoln Navigator, the 2019 Continental is now subject to a higher starting price. Like the full-size SUV, the full-size luxury sedan gains more standard features.

Details come from CarsDirect, which reported the 2019 Continental will start at $47,140, or $985 over last year's model. The price includes the mandatory $925 destination fee. Adding value to the increased price is the fact all new Continentals will arrive with Lincoln's Co-Pilot 360 suite of active safety features. They include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, and blind-spot monitors. As the pricing analysis shows, automatic emergency braking was previously unobtainable with the Continental's base model. Instead, shoppers needed to jump to the Select trim and add the $4,215 Technology package, which meant a starting price of $56,830.

Speaking of the Select trim, it now starts at $50,940 or $1,830 more than last year. The only change is the addition of Co-Pilot 360.

Moving up the trim hierarchy, the Reserve now rings in at $60,705, $4,925 more than the 2018 model. Again, there's more for buyers to appreciate with the higher price. The Technology package is now standard, making up for $4,,215 of the difference. The Climate package also joins the standard equipment list ; it was an $850 option last year. The Tech package adds other goodies such as park assist and head-up display, while the Climate package adds heated rear seats, wiper deicers, and a heated steering wheel.

Finally, the Black Label trim now starts at $71,040, or $4,630 more than last year. It gains the Technology package as standard and Lincoln's 30-way power adjustable seats, previously a $1,500 option.

Continental sales are down as the market continues to prefer crossovers and SUVs to sedans, but Ford's luxury brand may show its dedication to the segment with something special. This past March, it was reported Lincoln could re-introduce suicide doors for the Continental. Anonymous dealers confirmed the brand showed the car with the iconic doors at the 2018 National Automotive Dealers Association meeting in Las Vegas. Let's hope that unique feature does indeed return to the Continental.

