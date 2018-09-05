2019 Mini Cooper Oxford Edition offers value for college students, grads





2019 Mini Oxford Edition

Sick of toting the kids to their dorms a state or two away? Would it help for your college student to have a car to get from campus to that internship? Is your new graduate looking for affordable transportation? Mini may have the answer.

On Wednesday Mini announced it is currently offering the Oxford Edition of its two- and four-door Cooper hatchback to current college students and recent grads for a considerable discount. Both versions come with what Mini claims is up to $6,900 of equipment at no charge. The two-door is priced at $20,600 while the four-door costs $21,600. Both include the mandatory $850 destination fee, and both prices are lower than the cheapest Mini we can build on the company's online configurator. The cheapest we can build a Mini Cooper two-door in the base Classic trim is $22,750.

The added equipment includes items from higher trim levels. Mini Teleservices with emergency call, heated seats, and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof are standard on the step-up Signature trim. The top Iconic trim is offered with 17-inch wheels. Buyers can choose the Oxford Edition in a choice of six exterior body colors, and all but Moonwalk Grey are a $500 option on the Classic model.

Buyers also get the choice of a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The automatic is usually a $1,250 option.

The name Oxford Edition comes from Mini's UK headquarters, not the famed British university. The model is available to both full- and part-time students of any two- or four-year accredited college or university, as well as those who have graduated within 12 months. Students enrolled in post-bachelor’s degree programs are also eligible.