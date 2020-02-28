We've just tested Mercedes-AMG's redesigned GLE 63, in range-topping S trim. The speedy SUV accelerates and handles like a sports sedan while keeping passengers comfortable and carrying all their gear with ease. It really offers something for everyone.

Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis is working on a major update for its G80 mid-size sedan. The sharp new look planned for the car has been influenced by 2018's Essentia coupe concept and should resemble what we see on the recently revealed GV80 mid-size SUV.

The original XB-series 1973 Ford Falcon GT coupe that starred in the first two “Mad Max” movies is up for sale. The car at one point was sitting in a scrapyard but today you'll find it in the Orlando Auto Museum in Orlando, Florida.

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S deals out luxury and performance equally

2021 Genesis G80 spy shots and video

Original “Mad Max” Pursuit Special up for grabs

2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid gets 40 mpg city

2020 Geneva auto show canceled due to coronavirus restrictions

Isetta-inspired Microlino EV gets a redesign before it ever launched

Chevy builds its last Impala

2020 Honda Pilot vs. 2020 Subaru Ascent: Compare Crossovers

Citroen Ami electric minicar offered at $22 per month--no license required

Electrify America gets 30 solar-powered EV charging stations for rural California