2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC, 2020 Genesis G80, Volvo self-driving car: Today's Car News

SSC Tuatara only car with "legitimate shot" at...
9 minutes ago
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
The first Mercedes-Benz product from Daimler's new EQ sub-brand for electrified cars has been revealed in the form of the EQC. The small electric SUV is due in showrooms in 2020 and in basic guise should offer around 200 miles of range.
Hyundai's luxury brand Genesis is working on a major update for its G80 mid-size sedan. The sharp new look planned for the car has been influenced by the Essentia coupe concept unveiled at the 2018 New York auto show.
Volvo is the latest automaker to roll out a self-driving concept. While the concept isn't bound for production, Volvo sees it as a first step toward a broad discussion about the potential for self-driving technology and how it could fundamentally change society in many ways.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
