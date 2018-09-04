Rabbit Edition hops into 2019 Volkswagen GTI lineup

Sep 4, 2018

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen is digging back into its archives for a special-edition Golf GTI. The Rabbit Edition will join the GTI lineup for 2019.

The brand hasn't released pricing or fuel economy estimates for the Golf GTI Rabbit Edition and note the vehicle pictured above is the 2018 Golf GTI. However, we do have some basic information on what to expect.

Outside, VW will mark the Rabbit Edition with 18-inch gloss-black aluminum-alloy wheels, a black spoiler, and black mirror caps. Buyers will have the choice of four exterior colors, too: Cornflower Blue, Urano Grey, Pure White, or Deep Black.

For a few added features, the Golf GTI Rabbit Edition will bundle VW's keyless access system and LED headlights with adaptive headlights that point into the direction of turns. Unique floor mats and seat tags run the Rabbit theme into the cabin.

We can assume the special-edition Golf GTI will stick with the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine making 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque as VW didn't note any performance improvements over the standard GTI model. And, both the 6-speed manual and 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions should be available as well

VW and Golf fans will recall the Rabbit name dates back to the first-generation hatchback in the United States and Canada. The automaker also resurrected the name for the fifth-generation car before reverting back to "Golf" for the sixth- and (current) seventh-generation models

Production will be mighty limited for the Rabbit Edition. VW plans to build 3,000 examples. After that, rabbit hunting season will be left to pre-owned inventories.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC: 200-mile luxury electric SUV debuts 2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC: 200-mile luxury electric SUV debuts
McLaren F1 supercar can now be certified by the factory McLaren F1 supercar can now be certified by the factory
BMW teases Vision iNext electric SUV BMW teases Vision iNext electric SUV
2019 Audi e-tron enters production, full reveal coming Sept. 17 2019 Audi e-tron enters production, full reveal coming Sept. 17
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MH Sub I, LLC dba MotorAuthority All Rights Reserved. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.