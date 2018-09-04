Rabbit Edition hops into 2019 Volkswagen GTI lineup





2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI

Volkswagen is digging back into its archives for a special-edition Golf GTI. The Rabbit Edition will join the GTI lineup for 2019.

The brand hasn't released pricing or fuel economy estimates for the Golf GTI Rabbit Edition and note the vehicle pictured above is the 2018 Golf GTI. However, we do have some basic information on what to expect.

Outside, VW will mark the Rabbit Edition with 18-inch gloss-black aluminum-alloy wheels, a black spoiler, and black mirror caps. Buyers will have the choice of four exterior colors, too: Cornflower Blue, Urano Grey, Pure White, or Deep Black.

For a few added features, the Golf GTI Rabbit Edition will bundle VW's keyless access system and LED headlights with adaptive headlights that point into the direction of turns. Unique floor mats and seat tags run the Rabbit theme into the cabin.

We can assume the special-edition Golf GTI will stick with the 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 engine making 220 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque as VW didn't note any performance improvements over the standard GTI model. And, both the 6-speed manual and 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmissions should be available as well

VW and Golf fans will recall the Rabbit name dates back to the first-generation hatchback in the United States and Canada. The automaker also resurrected the name for the fifth-generation car before reverting back to "Golf" for the sixth- and (current) seventh-generation models.

Production will be mighty limited for the Rabbit Edition. VW plans to build 3,000 examples. After that, rabbit hunting season will be left to pre-owned inventories.