BMW teases Vision iNext electric SUV





BMW is cranking up the hype machine for its forthcoming Vision iNext concept. The luxury brand published images and video on Monday, both of which begin to show off the electric SUV's look.

Immediately, we're struck by a massive and elongated representation of BMW's iconic twin-kidney grille. The Vision iNext's dramatic grille is outlined in blue LEDs and flanked by thin headlights. Look for the SUV to pull plenty of design inspiration from the i Vision Dynamics concept shown at the 2017 Frankfurt motor show. The concept wore a similarly large grille, though the teaser image makes it look as if the Vision iNext concept's grille is puckered up.

BMW Vision iNext teaser

The second image, which is glimpsed in the video, shows the rear view. The BMW roundel is located in the middle between two thin taillights. We can also see a rather round and fluid shape come together with what appears to be cutouts at both sides of the bumper.

BMW also shared images of design sketches that should give us some feel for the profile and interior look of the concept vehicle.

BMW plans the production iNext as a technological flagship with Level 3 self-driving capability. That will allow drivers to let go of the steering wheel for extended periods of time and even look away from the road. But, drivers must be prepared to take control at any time. No naps onboard the iNext. The brand added that Level 4 self-driving capability may be included, but it likely won't be offered to the public at first. The situations required to initiate Level 4 capability will be few and far between under today's current traffic and roadway layouts.

We don't know what kind of power to expect from the iNext, but the largest battery offered should come in at 120 kwh—enough for more than 400 miles of range.

The Vision iNext concept will make its debut on September 9. BMW plans to fly the electric SUV concept around the world and introduce it in New York, San Francisco, and Beijing. The tour wraps up on September 14.