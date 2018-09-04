2019 Porsche 911, 2020 Chevy Corvette, one-off Lamborghini: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Porsche 911 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The new 992-generation Porsche 911, the eighth iteration of the iconic German sports car, is currently out testing with almost zero camouflage gear, meaning the debut can't be far. Naturally the look is evolutionary, but it's still interesting to spot all the small details that separate the 992 from the rest of the 911 flock.

Another car we've spied with minimal camouflage gear is the eighth-generation Chevrolet Corvette. The new car is expected to debut early next year with a 500-horsepower V-8. Not enough? We hear a future flagship variant will adopt hybrid technology for an output of over 1,000 hp.

Lamborghini is also preparing to jump onto the hybrid bandwagon. It's thought to be preparing a new limited-edition model, referred to as one-offs by the Italian firm, that will feature a V-12-based hybrid powertrain good for more than 800 hp.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Porsche 911 spy shots and video

2020 Chevrolet Corvette (C8) spy shots and video

Hybrid supercar in the works at Lamborghini could pack 838 horsepower

2018 Toyota Land Cruiser review: The cognoscenti’s SUV

Apple's self-driving car program sees first traffic accident

2019 Honda Insight review update: Putting the Civic on notice

2019 Audi e-tron enters production, full reveal coming Sept. 17

2019 VW Passat lineup pared, V-6 and GT dropped

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT R "Clubsport" spy shots and video

Fact of the week: Internal combustion cars still waste 70 to 88 percent of energy