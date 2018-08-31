Bugatti Divo, 2019 Chevy Camaro, 2019 Lexus RC: This Week's Top Photos

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Bugatti Divo

In the past week we saw Bugatti unveil a coach-built car based on the Chiron platform, which the automaker has christened the Divo. Limited to just 40 units, the car was unveiled to the world in Monterey, California and has a starting price of $5.8 million. You can learn about all the changes Bugatti made in our Divo deep dive.

Bugatti Chiron Lego Technic life-size model

There was another Bugatti in the headlines this week. The French firm together with Lego—yes, Lego—built a life-size, fully drivable Chiron out of plastic bricks. Made out of 4,032 Legos and powered by 2,304 motors, the car weighs over 1.5 tons and can hit 12 mph thanks to 5.3 horsepower and 62 pound-feet of torque.

Gunther Werks carbon-fiber Porsche 993 911 body

A Californian firm by the name of Gunther Werks unveiled a carbon fiber body shell of a 993-generation Porsche 911, and the attention to detail is impressive. The company will use them for a small run of restomod cars based on donor chassis.

2019 Chevrolet Camaro Turbo 1LE first drive

One of the cars we tested this week is the updated 2019 Chevrolet Camaro, in Turbo 1LE guise. We drove it on a track and found it to be an athletic, tidy, chuckable, and user-friendly ride, though issues like hampered storage and a small back seat can only be addressed once the car is up for a redesign.

2019 Lexus RC

Lexus' RC coupe has also been updated for 2019. The face of the car has been massaged to more closely resemble the LC flagship, and Lexus says its engineers also fine-tuned the suspension for a superior ride and sharper handling.

Ferrari 488 Pista Spider - Image via Kimball Studios

Ferrari dominated both headlines and whispers during the recent Monterey Car Week, and perhaps no car was more discussed than the ex-Phil Hill Ferrari 250 GTO that sold for a record $48.4 million. However, the Prancing Horse was also represented by the new 488 Pista Spider that made its world debut at the event.

BMW 8-Series convertible prototype

BMW this week started the teaser campaign for the 8-Series Convertible by releasing photos of a prototype undergoing hot-weather testing. Powertrains are unconfirmed but the coupe's twin-turbo V-8 is likely on the docket. Expect a debut later in 2018.

2021 Porsche 911 GT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

One of the major scoops this week was the sighting of a prototype for the next-generation Porsche 911 GT3. The car is expected to follow a familiar formula and make its debut around early 2020.