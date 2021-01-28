Tesla has updated its Model S and Model X and among the updates are new Plaid performance variants. Central to the Plaid models is a new three-motor powertrain which in the case of the Model S delivers over 1,100 horsepower in a special Plaid+ variant. The result is a family sedan that will run the quarter-mile in the eights.

Genesis has been spotted testing its upcoming electric vehicle based on Hyundai Motor Group's new E-GMP dedicated EV platform. The vehicle is a compact crossover SUV that will take on the Tesla Model Y and Volvo XC40 Recharge.

Faraday Future looks set to be the latest in a string of EV startups to go public via a SPAC deal. It expects to raise $1 billion from the deal, which it will use to get the FF91 into production and then follow the SUV up with FF81 and FF71 models.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

