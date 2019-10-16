Ford's performance-oriented electric SUV has been teased. A steeply raked windshield, Mustang-inspired styling, and a size similar to the Ford Escape are all expected for this 300-mile EV.

Bentley has just launched a redesigned Flying Spur that raises the bar in luxury and performance, the latter likely to help the nameplate remain the driver's choice among mega-buck sedans. The new Spur rides on a Porsche platform and has been launched with a 626-horsepower W-12.

New prototypes for the Tesla Model S Plaid have been spotted at the Nürburgring. The latest testers look a lot more polished, and thus likely better represent the production Model S Plaid due in 2020.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Ford Mustang-inspired electric SUV teased in new video, photos

First drive review: Speed never felt so good in the 2020 Bentley Flying Spur

Tesla Model S Plaid prototypes sporting new modifications return to 'Ring

Review update: 2020 Nissan Versa is bigger and better than before

2020 Aston Martin Vantage Roadster spy shots

Tesla Model S Performance vs Porsche Taycan 4S: Which is the better way to spend $100,000

2020 2-Series Gran Coupe doesn't care what you think an entry-level BMW should be

Ford recalls new Ranger pickups for fire risk

2021 Nissan Rogue spy shots

Toyota LQ concept looks far out, teases tech that could arrive soon for Lexus